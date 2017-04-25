BD U-16 girls’ team keep win in friendly match

DHAKA: The Bangladesh U-16 national women’s football team put up a brilliant show beating China’s Shaanxi Province U-14 by 3-0 goals in the friendly match held on Tuesday, reports BSS.

This was the fourth match of the team on this tour of China as a preparation for AFC finals later this year, source Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) online.

Throughout the match in the Xian Olympic Sports Village Football ground, the visiting U-16 team had a possession of 65 percent and the first goal came in early as well.

Tohura Khatun had given a brilliant through pass in the 9th minute which Anuching received but could not finish well. However, Razia managed to take control again as the ball bounced back from a defender and she made sure the Bengal Girls went on the lead.

The second goal from the U-16 girls came in the 26th minute of the game as midfielder Akhi managed to send the ball flying off to forward Anuching with a precise long pass. Anuching, running past the defenders, only had the Chinese goalkeeper to beat and she did it in style with a low ball swooping past to the net.

In the 76th minute of the match, Bangladesh’s substitute goalkeeper Rumky cleared the ball off to Ratna, and the central player gave a lofted pass over to Shopna. With her amazing speed on the pitch, Shopna was quick to control the ball around the goalkeeper and scored in an empty net.

The red and greens had another opportunity to score in the 30th minute, but a wide shot from forward Anuching kept the score line 3-0.

The visiting girls will face the Chinese U-14 team tomorrow (Wednesday) at 2:30 pm (BST).