BD becomes bottomless basket during BNP rule

Molla Mohammad Abu Kawser, the President of Bangladesh Awami Sechchasebok League visited Tangail on Saturday as a part of his organizational activities. He was present as the chief guest at a meeting of committee formation.

He said, “Our beloved country Bangladesh became bottomless basket during the rule of BNP-Jamaat. Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, we always developed our country. For continuing this development, Bangladesh Sechchhasebok League is working relentlessly.

There is no space for terrorist and extortionist in our party. We are always concerned in this issue. I hope, every associate organization will help us in this connection so that we can make our country developed- he added.

It is to be noted that, the meeting was taken place at the CDC Auditorium of Tangail, where General Secretary Pankaj Nath MP, Sanowar Hosen MP, Hasan Imam Khan and other leaders were present.