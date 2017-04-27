Bangladesh joins 3rd UNCTAD e-Commerce Week in Geneva

DHAKA : Bangladesh joined the 3rd “UNCTAD e-Commerce Week 2017” celebration to gain guidelines and mechanisms regarding different fields of e-Commerce that will be more supportive for the draft National e-Commerce Policy, 2016, jointly prepared by the ICT Division and the e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB), reports BSS.

The event started on 24 April 2017 in Geneva, Switzerland with a view to identifying forward-looking insights and concrete actions that can help developing countries take part in and benefit from e-Commerce, a press release said.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) initiated the event with the theme “Towards Inclusive E-Commerce” for a broader perspective to bring together countries still grappling with the impact of the digital economy and e-Commerce and the opportunities they present for global growth and inclusive development.

A 8-Member delegation comprising representatives from the WTO Cell of Ministry of Commerce including its Director General Md Munir Chowhury, Ministry of Finance, Information and Communication Department, Bangladesh Post and Telecommunications Department and Special Adviser of e-CAB Shomi Kaiser participated in the Event, to be ended on today.

Kaiser joined a Session titled special session on ‘Assessing e-Trade Readiness of the Least Developed Countries’, held yesterday, as a panelist speaker and presented a document titled “Report on e-Commerce in Bangladesh” as “Country Paper” prepared on the present context of e-Commerce in Bangladesh.

High-level representatives of the digital economy from governments of different countries, private sector, international organizations, outstanding business leaders and academia, civil society and youth have participated in the event to discuss and gain better insight on how to ensure that developing countries can further engage in and benefit from e-commerce, and identify concrete actions going forward.

The week offers an opportunity to forge relationships, discuss priority areas, exchange successful ideas and define concrete actions towards more inclusive e-commerce and sustainable development.

The most highlighted agenda of the Week such as e-Commerce readiness, e-Commerce infrastructure and services, e-Trade facilitation, e-payment solutions, cyber-law frameworks, e-Commerce skills, access to financing of e-Commerce firms and e-Inclusion of vulnerable groups are discussed in depth, along with the need to build small- and medium-sized businesses and local actors’ skills.