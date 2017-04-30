Bandarban AL leader found dead in Cox’s Bazar

COX’S BAZAR : An Awami League leader was found hanging in a hotel of the district town on Sunday afternoon, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Dr Md Ismail, 48, former vice president of Naikhangchhari upazila unit Awami League of Bandarban district.Md Aslam Hossain, officer-in-charge of Cox’s Bazar Model Police Station, said that Ismail rented a room of ‘Hotel Palongki’ on Friday.Hotel staff found him hanging in the room and informed police.Later, police recovered the body , added the OC.