Another C’nwabganj militant ‘identified’ as Abdullah : CTCT

DHAKA : One of the four militants, killed during the operation at Shibnagar Trimohoni militant den in Shibganj upazila, has primarily been identified as Abdullah who fled the Jhenidah militant den, reports UNB.

Chief of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit Monirul Islam came up with the information while talking to reporters at the DMP media centre on Saturday noon.

“The identities of the militants will be confirmed after DNA tests,” said the CTTC chief.

Terming the operation ‘flawless’, Monirul said law enforcers successfully rescued Sumaiya, pregnant wife of Abul Kalam alias Abu and their four-year-old daughter Sahida from the den, and there was no loss of life on law enforcers’ side.

He said the Chapainawabganj militant den was used as a ‘bomb-making laboratory’ by militants.

“Based on secret information, we spotted the Chapainawabganj and Jhenidah militant dens, and carried out drives. We’re trying to identify all the militant dens across the country,” said the CTTC chief.

He also said if the law enforcers get help from the country’s people, it will be easier for them to root out militancy from Bangladesh.

Earlier, the CTTC unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) carried out ‘Operation South Paw’ at Thanthalia ‘militant den’ in Sadar upazila of Jhenidah district on April 21 and 22 and recovered huge explosives and several firearms and suicidal vests.

Besides, four militants, including Abu, were killed during the operation, ‘Eagle Hunt’, conducted by Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) at the militant den on Thursday.