Ambassador Ziauddin meets Congressman Steve Chabot

DHAKA : Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Mohammad Ziauddin met Republican Congressman Steve Chabot and his aides at Capitol Hill, and discussed issues of mutual interests, reports UNB.

Steve Chabot, a Republican Congressman from Ohio, is the Member of the House Foreign Affairs Sub Committee on Asia and the Pacific and also a member of the House Judiciary Committee.

During the meeting held on Thursday, the Ambassador handed over to the Congressman some information notes on counter-terrorism activities in Bangladesh, reasons for duty- quota-free market access for all LDCs to the US market, and women empowerment. Congressman Chabot who earlier visited Dhaka said he is a great admirer of Bangladesh.

Toufique Hasan, Minister (Political) of the Embassy was present at the meeting, said a media release on Friday.