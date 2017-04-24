ACC warns govt servants against graft

DHAKA : Renewing the warning to the government officials, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has said no public official will be spared if anyone is found involved in graft while performing duty, reports UNB,

“It’s the responsibility of the government officials to provide services to common people. And if anyone is found involved in corruption while performing duty, he or she won’t be spared,” ACC Commissioner Dr Nasiruddin Ahmed said while exchanging views through videoconferencing with the government officials of Tetulia upazila in Panchagarh on Monday.

The ACC held the videoconference from its head office to take follow-up of a public hearing arranged in Tetulia in 2015. Dr Nasir said the Commission has taken a strict stance against corruption, claiming it is now implementing a zero-tolerance policy on graft.

He asked the public officials to implement public-friendly programmes to provide services to common people without getting invol ved in corruption.