ACC to probe allegations against BR’s ADG, ex-Customs Commissioner

DHAKA : The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to launch a probe against an additional director general of Bangladesh Railway (BR) and others for their alleged misappropriations, reports UNB.

The Commission at its regular meeting decided to initiate the probe against BR additional director general (operation) Md Habibur Rahman and others after receiving specific graft allegations, ACC spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told UNB.

He said the Commission asked its institutional probe team (Railway) to carry out the probe into the allegations and submit its report to it as soon as possible.

The ACC institutional inquiry team includes director Jayed Hossain Khan (team leader) and deputy director Md Nasir Uddin and assistant director SM Rashedur Reza.