ACC arrests Islam Uddin Spinning Mills MD

DHAKA : The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday arrested the managing director of M/S Haji Islam Uddin Spinning Mills Limited from the capital in a graft case, reports UNB.

ACC assistant director Md Ghulshan Anwar Pradan of its head office arrested Md Islam Uddin from the city’s Segunbagicha area, ACC spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told UNB.

Earlier in the day, the national anti-graft agency filed a case against Islam Uddin and four others with Motijheel Police Station for allegedly swindling out money from Exim Bank’s Rajuk branch.

The other accused in the case are directors of the spinning mills Taslima Islam, Rezwanul Islam and Ayas Ibne Islam Irfan, and then manager of the bank’s Rajuk branch Md Shahjahan.