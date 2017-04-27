Abducted girl rescued in city; 2 held

DHAKA : Police rescued a minor girl from Rahmatbag Dakkhin Dania in city’s Kadamtoli area early Thursday 23 days after she was abducted from Kamrangirchar, reports UNB.

Police also arrested two abductors -Sabina Akter Brishti and Siraj Mia alias Babul. Tipped off, a team of police conducted a drive at a house in Kadamtoli area around 3 am and arrested Sabina and Babul for their alleged involvement in the abduction. Following interrogation, police rescued Sumaiya, a five-year-old girl and daughter of Jakir Hossain, from the house.

While briefing reporters, Ibrahim Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Lalbagh police, said Sabina, who was a neighbour of Sumaiya, went to her house and picked her up in absence of her mother on April 3.

Getting no whereabouts of Sumaiya, her parents filed a case with Kamrangirchar Police Station. Checking a CCTV footage installed near their house police came to know that Sabina took the girl away.