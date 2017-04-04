4trh round of Premier Cricket League begins today

DHAKA: The fourth round matches of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League begins today (Wednesday) at three separate venues in the city’s adjoining areas with three matches are billed for the day, reports BSS.

On the day, defending champions Abahani Limited will take on Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah, Legends of Rupganj meet Kalabagan Krira Chakra at BKSP ground-4 while Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club face Gazi Group Cricketers at BKSP ground-3 in Savar.

On Thursday, Brothers Union Club will play against Partex Sporting Club at BKSP ground-3, Mohammedan Sporting Club face Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah and Victoria Sporting Club meet Prime Bank Cricket Club at BKSP ground-4.

All the matches kick off at 9 am.