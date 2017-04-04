4 killed in ‘suicide blasts’ in C’nawabganj ‘militant den’

CHAPAINAWABGANJ : Four militants were killed during Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT)’s operation in Shibnagar Trimohoni militant den in Shibganj upazila, said Khurshid Hossain, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police, Rajshahi range, reports UNB.

Khurshid Hossain disclosed this at a press briefing at a ‘mango orchard’ near the ‘militant den’ around 6:45pm after the end of the operation, codenamed ‘Eagle Hunt’. The DIG said Abu, who had rented the house, was among the four militants. He, however, could not name the other deceased.

As SWAT’s operation has been concluded now, Criminal Investigation Department and Bomb Disposal unit will carry out a drive at the den, he said.

Khurshid Hossain said although law enforcers repeatedly urged militant leader Abu to surrender, he rejected the call. “Instead, they threw grenades and fired at police forcing the lawmen to fire back,” he said. He also described the rescue of Abu’s wife and daughter as a great success of police.

Earlier, Sumaiya, pregnant wife of Abu, was brought out from the house around 5pm and around half an hour later their four-year-old daughter Sahida was brought out, said TM Mojahidul Islam, the superintendent of police of Chapainawabganj. The mother and the child were admitted to Sadar Hospital.

Besides, police arrested a man for entering an area cordoned off by the law enforcers around 4pm.

The SWAT team started its operation at the militant hideout around 9:15 am.

The SWAT team urged the ‘militants’ through a loudhailer to surrender around 12:30 pm and around 4pm but they did not respond. Sounds of blasts and sporadic gunshots were heard at regular intervals from the den.

Locals also heard sounds of two big blasts around 12pm and 1pm when smoke billowed out of the house.

The SWAT team of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) started the operation around 6:45 pm on Wednesday.

However, it was postponed for technical reasons on Wednesday night.

Locals claimed Abu along with his family members rented the house two and half months ago introducing him as a spice vendor.