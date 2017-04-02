2 women held with 40 gold bars at Dhaka airport

DHAKA : Customs officials arrested two women along with 40 gold bars, weighing 4.625kg, from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here on Saturday morning, reports UNB.

Tipped off, customs officials challenged Jasmine Akhter and Pervin Akhter at the customs hall around 8:40am, said Moinul Khan, Director General of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID).