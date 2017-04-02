2 robber gangs surrendered to RAB in Patuakhali

BARGUNA : Twenty five members of two Sundarbans robber gangs surrendered along with arms and ammunitions to low enforcers in presence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in Patuakhali Shilpakala Academy yesterday. Nineteen members of robbers gang ‘Alif Bahini’ and six members of ‘Kabiraj Bahini’ surrendered with 31 firearms and 1,110 bullets to Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-8) at Shilpakala Academy in Patuakhali, reports BSS.

Benazir Ahmed, Director General of the elite force, was also present at the programme.

Lt. Col. Iftekharuzzaman, Commander of Rab-8 said the two robber gangs took part in several robberies at Sarankhola and Phulbani areas in the Sundarbans recently. On May 31 last year, ten members of ‘Master Bahini’, another robber gang, including its ringleader, surrendered to RAB in presence of the home minister in Mongla of Bagerhat.

On July 15 same year, two other forest robber gangs ‘Majnu Bahini’ and ‘Eillias Bahini’ surrendered with their arms and ammunition at BFDC jetty in Mongla of Bagerhat.