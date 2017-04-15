15 women return home after serving in Indian jail

BENAPOLE : 15 Bangladeshi women returned home from India through Benapole borderon Saturdayafternoon after serving three years in an Indian prison, reports UNB.

Petrapole Immigration police handed them over to Benapole Port police following the issuance of a special travel permit by the Indian government.

The 15 women illegally entered India about three years ago in search of good jobs, said in-charge Omar Shairf of Benapole check post.

Indian police arrested them from Mumbai for entering the country without necessary documents.

They later produced the arrestees before an Indian court that sent them to jail, added the official.