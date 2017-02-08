Zero tolerance policy against terrorism: President

DHAKA : President Md. Abdul Hamid yesterday reiterated Bangladesh’s zero tolerance policy against acts of terrorism and militancy, reports BSS.

“The government of Bangladesh is following ‘zero tolerance policy’ for combating terrorism,” he said while addressing the inaugural session of the Asia-Pacific Business Forum -2017 (APBF), first ever in Bangladesh, at Sonargaon Hotel yesterday afternoon.

Referring to extremism and terrorism which have been appeared before the human civilization as a concern of great threat, the President called upon the leaders of the Asia Pacific region to build a united resistance against terrorism for attaining continued peace, prosperity, stability and development.

“No country, oriental or occidental, north or south, rich or poor, large or small is free from this threat,” he observed adding that militancy and terrorism are the greatest enemy of mankind, civilization and development.

Abdul Hamid said all have to fight unitedly and coherently against terrorism for the sake of entire mankind aiming to build a congenial and healthy atmosphere not only for the Asia Pacific Region but also for global community for better living.

The President termed the poverty in Asia and Pacific region as the curse of human civilisation as many people are living under the poverty line in the region which must be addressed properly.

He underscored the need for giving special priority and joint efforts to eradicate poverty to build a happy and prosperous region.

“I believe that socio-economic cooperation and integration, including technical and information technology support, are imperative among the countries of the region,” said the President.

Finding out the vulnerability, Abdul Hamid said, “We have to give special attention and to undertake initiatives for boosting investment and production and creating job opportunity for the less fortunate people of this region.”

He said this region is one of the most potential area in the world considering its geo-political location and diversity, which is enriched with abundant natural resources, vast ocean, safe harbors and a wide range of market.

Observing that it has also huge capable and efficient human resources who are inter-related with shared culture and history, the President said, the South-South and Triangular cooperation is a must to promote and encourage global partnership and solidarity to transform the conditions of the least developed countries (LDCs) and landlocked developing countries.

He said the Bangladesh government is focusing on initiatives regarding energy security, industrial ventures, water and waste management and infrastructure development and these will assist in achieving the 17 goals of SDGs that successfully uphold human rights and peace for reducing poverty, hunger and inequity.

Citing the United Nation’s report on ‘Economic Social Survey of Asia and the Pacific’, the President said almost all Asia-Pacific countries are highly vulnerable to climate change and thus all should collaborate and cooperate with each other to proceed towards the path of development together.

ICC Bangladesh and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP) in association with the Bangladesh government organised the programme.

Finance Minister AMA Muhith, Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed, Industry and Commerce Minister of Sri Lanka Rishad Bathiudeen, Commerce Minister of Nepal Romi Gauchan Thakali, Adviser to the Prime Minister for International Relations Prof Dr Gowher Rizvi, Keynote Speaker and Chairman of Fung Group Dr Victor K. Fung, President of ICC Bangladesh Mahbubur Rahman, Under-Secretary General of UN and Executive Secretary of ESCAP Dr Shamshad Akhtar, among others, were present on the occasion.