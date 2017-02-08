Workers Party says BNP trying to make EC questionable

DHAKA, – Workers Party of Bangladesh today said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies are ‘unnecessarily’ trying to make the new Election Commission (EC) questionable, reports BSS.

In a joint statement, Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon, MP, and General Secretary Fazle Hossain Badsha, MP, said the President has taken decisions transparently on forming the EC and there is no scope to raise questions over this.

“However, the new EC would have to earn people’s confidence through their activities,” they said and hoped that the experience persons would be able to enrich the EC with their experiences.

The Workers Party leaders hoped that the EC would be able to face its challenges properly.