Uphold Shaheed Minar’s dignity : High Court

DHAKA : The High Court (HC) on Sunday ordered the authorities concerned to implement its eight-point directive, including the construction of a language museum and making a list language movement veterans to uphold the sanctity and dignity of Shaheed Minar within six months, reports UNB.

A two-member HC bench comprising Justice Naima Haider and Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman passed the order.

Earlier in the morning, Advocate Manzill Murshid filed a petition before the HC saying that most of the eight directives the court issued in 2010 are yet to be implemented.

On August 25, 2010, the HC issued the eight-point directive to the government to ensure the sanctity and dignity of the Central Shaheed Minar.