Tobacco companies blamed violating tobacco control laws

RANGPUR: Anti-tobacco activists at an information-sharing meeting here today blamed different tobacco companies for allegedly violating the mandatory tobacco control laws in Rangpur region, reports BSS.

They put special importance on strict enforcement of the amended Tobacco Control Act (TCA) and Smoking & Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Act for saving public health and millions of human lives from tobacco catastrophe.

They made these observations at an information-sharing meeting organised by ACD at its regional office here with local journalists on field level enforcement situation of anti-tobacco laws and its violation.

Rangpur Tobacco Control Coalition (TCC) extended assistance in organising the meeting with its Focal Person Shushanto Bhowmick in the chair. Moderated by Programme Officer of ACD Matiur Rahman Mithu, senior journalists Abdus Sahed Mantu, Abdur Rahman Mintu, Abu Taleb, Iqbal Hossain, Shakil Ahmed, Humayun Kabir, addressed the meeting.

Project Coordinator of ACD Ehsanul Amin Emon shared information based on recent survey conducted at different areas on slower enforcement pace and violation of tobacco control laws by different tobacco companies in Rangpur region.

“Many tobacco companies have been marketing tobacco products without or partially exhibiting mandatory pictorial winnings on packets and conducting publicity of their tobacco products openly violating tobacco control laws,” he alleged.

“The authorities concerned conduct mobile courts in inadequate frequencies as a result of which tobacco control laws are not being implemented strictly,” he said adding that smoking in public places were still continuing in the region.

“The Litan Bidi, Zahid Bidi, Shahid Bidi and Sabuz Bidi Factories do not put pictorial warnings on their Bidi packets while Ansar Bidi, Aziz Bidi, Maya Bidi, Alam Bidi, Harin Bidi, Menaz Bidi and Sonar Chand Bidi Factories are putting pictorial warming without properly following the laws,” he said.

“Besides, the nonsmoking tobacco products like ‘Maya Gul’, ‘Ghora Marka Gul’ and ‘Zahid Gul’ being produced and marketed by different tobacco factories completely violating the tobacco control laws,” he said citing their survey reports.

The participating journalists expressed concern over violation of the amended TCA and Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Act by some tobacco factories and companies in Rangpur region.

They laid emphasis on strengthening media reporting focusing on the violation of tobacco control laws, strategies of tobacco companies, threat of consuming tobacco products and stopping of smoking in public places. Shushanto Bhowmick stressed on strict enforcement of tobacco control laws, taking stringent measures against tobacco companies for violation of the laws and conducting mobile courts frequently to save public health from tobacco catastrophes.