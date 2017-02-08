Teknaf Port ‘unable to accommodate vessel Nautical Aliya’

DHAKA : Bangladesh has informed Malaysia that the Port of Teknaf is unable to accommodate a big vessel like Nautical Aliya, reports UNB.

The Rohingya aid ship Nautical Aliya is expected to enter Yangon’s waters between Wednesday and Thursday.

The Malaysian government in a statement said it welcomes the decision of the Bangladesh government on February 3 to grant the Food Flotilla mission to access the Port of Teknaf and provide humanitarian aid to the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

According to Malaysian Foreign Ministry, the Bangladesh government had also agreed to issue visas on arrival to the volunteers and crew of the vessel.

It said on the basis of the Bangladesh government’s agreement, KP1M had earlier undertaken necessary logistical preparations for the vessel to dock at Teknaf and had been reassured by the Bangladeshi local authorities that the delivery of humanitarian aid could be made at Teknaf.

‘In this regard, we call upon the Bangladeshi government to adhere to its decision of 3 February 2017 to provide access at Teknaf Port and VOA (visa on arrival) facilitations for all the volunteers and crew of the vessel, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said.

However, there is no comment from the Foreign Ministry here yet.

Over 69,000 Myanmar nationals from Rakhine State entered Bangladesh since October 9 last year.