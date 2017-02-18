Teachers’ Day observed at RU

RAJSHAHI, – Teachers, students and staff of Rajshahi University today observed ‘Teachers’ Day’ paying rich tribute to martyred teacher Dr Shamsuzzoha, reports BSS.

Prof. Shamsuzzoha , a teacher of chemistry department and the then RU proctor, was shot dead by Pakistani army in front of the university main gate on February 18, 1969. His death intensified mass uprising against the then autocratic regime of Ayub Khan.

RU authorities hoisted black flag atop of the administrative building, VC residence, central library and residential halls on the campus.

At 6:45am, RU authorities led by Vice Chancellor Prof Md Mijanuddin accompanied by his office colleagues placed floral wreath on the grave of Prof Zoha on the premises of the administrative building and observed one-minute silence.

Earlier, RU declared the day as ‘university holiday’.

The university administration hosted a ‘Shaheed Shamsuzzoha Memorial Lecture’ at Senate Building portraying life, works, contribution and supreme sacrifice of Dr Zoha. Prof Sanat Kumar Shaha was the keynote speaker. VC Prof Md Mijanuddin spoke on the occasion with Chairman of Chemistry Department Prof Nazrul Islam in the chair.

Rajshahi University Teachers Association at a condolence meeting demanded the government to declare February 18 as ‘National Teachers Day’ to uphold the outstanding contribution of Dr Shamsuzzoha.

Progressive Teachers’ Society (PTS), teachers’ and officers’ associations, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Rajshahi University Journalists’ Association (Ruja) and different socio-cultural organisations held discussions and offered special prayers in observance of the day.

Shaheed Shamsuzzoha Hall also arranged a discussion. RU chemistry department brought out a silent procession on the campus to mark the day.

Shaheed Smrity Sangrahashala remained open for the visitors from 7 am to 5 pm in observance of the day.