Sunny sent to jail

DHAKA: A court here on Sunday sent national cricketer Arafat Sunny to jail in a case filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, reports UNB.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sharufuzzaman Ansari passed the order when Shariful Islam, sub-inspector of Mohammadpur Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, produced him before the court with seven-day remand prayer.

Besides, the court also rejected the bail petition

filed by Sunny’s lawyer Muraduzzaman Murad.

Earlier, on February 1, a case was filed against Sunny and his mother Nargis Akter under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act by a woman who claims to be his wife.

The woman, Nasrin Sultana, filed the case with the court of Dhaka Women Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Court-4.

According to the case statement, Sunny’s mother Nargis Akter along with some men beat Nasrin up on a road near Mohammadpur Police station. Later, she received treatment at Dhaka Diagnostic Centre, the statement added.

Besides, two more cases were filed against Arafat Sunny and his mother on charge of demanding Tk 20 lakh as dowry and under

the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act on January 23 and January 22 respectively.

Sunny was taken on remand in separate cases filed against him.