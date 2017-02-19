Submit probe report on PM’s flight glitch Mar 29: Court

DHAKA : The deadline for submission of the probe report in a case filed over glitches in a VVIP flight carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been extended by 40 days to March 29, reports UNB.

Metropolitan Magistrate Golam Nabi extended the time on Sunday as inspector of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit Mahabubul Alam, also investigation officer of the case, failed to place the report before it yesterday.

On January 12, the same court asked police to submit on Sunday the investigation report in the case as the IO could not submit the report before it according to the deadline.

On December 20 last, Director (Engineering and Management) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines MM Asaduzzaman filed the case against nine officials of the national flag carrier with Airport Police Station under the Special Powers Act.

The following day, the DMP headquarters issued an order to transfer the case to the CTTC unit from Airport Police Station.

A team of DMP’s CTTC unit arrested seven suspended officials from different areas of the city on December 21. Later, they were taken on remand in several times.

A Biman flight carrying the Prime Minister had to make an emergency landing at Ashgabat International Airport in Turkmenistan on her way to Budapest on November 27, 2016 following low oil pressure in its engine.

Three probe panels were formed by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) and Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry to look into the flight trouble.

A total of nine officials, including three engineers of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, were suspended for their negligence of duty in this connection.