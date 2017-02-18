Snow to cover northern China

BEIJING, – Snow will cover some regions in northern China in the next three days, the national observatory said Saturday, reports BSS.

From Saturday to Sunday morning, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, as well as Qinghai, Jilin and Liaoning provinces will see light to heavy snow, the National Meteorological Center said in a statement.

Since Friday, Xinjiang and Heilongjiang Province have already seen some light snow, the center said.

The center forecast that snowfall will last at least three days.

It also said that a cold front will chill vast parts of China from north to south, with temperatures to drop by up to 12 degrees Celsius.