Skilled teachers’ imperative for quality education: Obaidul Quader

RAJSHAHI, – Minister for Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader, MP, has categorically said skilled teachers along with their sincere performance is very important for quality education for welfare of the nation, reports BSS.

“We have no way but to ensure quality education in all higher seats of learning for vibrating and enriching the sector of competent human resources,” he further said.

He suggests ending all sorts of internal conflicts, confusion and feud among teachers for the greater interests of enriching the list of quality students.

The minister was addressing a view-sharing meeting with members of Rajshahi University Teachers Association (RUTA) at university’s Teachers’ Lounge here yesterday evening as chief guest.

With RUTA President Prof Md Shahidullah in the chair, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Polok and former RU Vice-chancellor Prof Saidur Rahman Khan also spoke on the occasion.

Obaidul Quader says students’ union election should be arranged regularly for making the students politics attractive. More quality politicians will be produced through students’ union election.

He urged the teachers not to amalgamate their politics with students’ politics for welfare of both teachers and students. The teachers should never be involved to any direct politics as they have academic ideology. They should also not use the students for their political interests.

“We never need the politics which harm and destruct the society and the nation as well,” he added.

Obaidul Quader urged all teachers and others concerned to work together for freeing the nation from the curse of militancy and extremism.