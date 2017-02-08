SC appoints 12 amici curiae for 16th Amendment appeal hearing

DHAKA : The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) yesterday appointed 12 senior jurists as amicus curiae to give their opinions during the hearing on state appeal against the High Court verdict that declared 16th Amendment of the constitution illegal, reports BSS.

The eight-member Appellate Division panel headed by Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha passed the order fixing March 7 for holding the hearing.

The 12 amici curiae are – Dr Kamal Hossain, Justice (rtd) TH Khan, Barrister Amirul Islam, Barrister AF Hasan Arif, Barrister Ajmalul Hossain, Barrister Rafiqul Haque, Barrister Shafique Ahmed, Advocate Abdul Wadud Bhuiyan, Barrister Rokonuddin Mahmud, Barrister MI Farooqui, Advocate AJ Mohammad Ali and Barrister Fida M Kamal.

The High Court on August 11, 2016, released the full text of 165-page verdict that declared illegal and unconstitutional the 16th Amendment of the constitution, which had allowed the parliament to remove Supreme Court judges on grounds of incapacity or misconduct.

A three-member High Court bench led by Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury delivered the verdict by majority on May 5, 2016. The two other judges are Justice Quazi Reza-Ul Hoque and Justice Md Ashraful Kamal.