Rice price would not rise further: Food Minister

DHAKA : Food Minister Advocate Quamrul Islam yesterday said that the price of coarse variety rice would not further rise during this current Aman season while the rice import this year was not good enough compare to the last year, reports BSS.

The minister said this after a meeting held with the Rice Mill owners Association leaders at his ministry conference room here. “A section of unscrupulous traders are trying to make a ploy to enhance the coarse variety rice price …but they will not succeed,” said the minister.

Even the government rate of coarse variety rice is Taka 33 and the market price of the variety of rice soared at Tk 1-1.5, per kg, said the food minister, adding but the price of coarse variety rice is now under the purchase capacity of the common people.

On the other hand, as many as 2.5 to 3 lakh tonnes coarse variety rice had been imported in last year from India without imposing any duty on rice, he said. But only 37,000 tonnes rice was import this year from India compared to same period in last year. Referring to impose duty on rice import, the food minister said the government will never remove the duty on rice import as a section of unscrupulous rice traders are continuously pressurizing the government through making instable the rice market. “We will never allow this as the dishonest business men can exploit this opportunity,” Quamrul added.