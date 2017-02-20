Qayyum Chowdhury Memorial Gold Medal launched at DU

DHAKA, -A memorial gold medal award entitled “Artist Qayyum Chowdhury Memorial Gold Medal” was launched here at the Fine Art faculty of Dhaka University (DU) today, reports BSS.

Artist Tahera Khanam, wife of late artist Qayyum Chowdhury handed over a cheque for Taka 10 lakh to DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique as the chief guest for the award at a function at VC office on the campus.

Dean of the Fine Art faculty Professor Nisar Hossain, Chairman of the Graphic Design department Md Maksudur Rahman, Chairman of the Printmaking department Md Anisuzzaman, Chairman of the Oriental Art department Dr Malay Bala, Chairman of the Craft department Md Faruk Ahamad Mullah, Chairperson of the Art History department Sabrina Shahnaz, donor’s son and Associate Professor of DU Computer Science and Engineering department Dr Moinul Islam Zaber, daughter-in-law and Associate Professor of DU History department Mrittika Shahita and Acting Registrar of the university Md Enamuzzaman were present at the function, among others.

From the earned interest, every year a meritorious student who will secure the highest CGPA in Bachelor of Fine Art (BFA) Honors final examinations among the eight departments under the DU Fine Art faculty will be awarded “Artist Qayyum Chowdhury Memorial Gold Medal”.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique thanked the donor for her donation and hoped that the students would be highly benefited and encouraged from this donation.

The VC also recalled the outstanding contribution of noted artist Qayyum Chowdhury in promoting art and culture of the country.

He also paid rich tribute to the late artist.

Artist Qayyum Chowdhury was a former Professor of DU Fine Art faculty who was born on March 9, 1932 and died on November 30, 2017.

He was awarded Independence Day Award and Ekushey Padak for his outstanding contribution in country’s art and cultural sectors.