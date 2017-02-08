PPSC meeting tomorrow

DHAKA, – The Public-Private Stakeholders Committee (PPSC) under the Public Procurement Reform Project-II (PPRP-II) will hold its 11th meeting at 3pm tomorrow in the NEC Conference room at city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, reports BSS.

Planning minister and PPSC president AHM Mustafa Kamal will chair the meeting and high government officials and representatives from educational institutions, business community, non-government development and search organizations and mass media will attend it, said a media release.

As the broad objective of the PPRP-II is to improve performance of the public procurement system, the meeting will discuss learning from the national seminar ‘Citizen Engagement in Public Procurement’ and provide a final update on the field activities.

PPSC is largely focusing on the key sectoral ministries and targeting their implementing agencies, including Roads and Highways (RHD), Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), Rural Electrification Board (REB) and Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).

The PPRP-II has four components: 1) furthering policy reform and institutionalizing capacity development, II) strengthening procurement management at sectoral level and Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU)/ Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED), III) introducing e-Government (e-GP) behavioural change communication and social accountability.

The PPRP-II (2008-13) is now in its extension phase of 2014-2016.

The BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) is assigned as consultant to lead the design and implementation of the Social Accountability element of the fourth component which aims at developing and institutionalizing a ‘Third Party Monitoring’ (TPM) system in the country.