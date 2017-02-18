Poultry sector promotion needed to cut protein deficiency: speakers

RAJSHAHI,-Speakers at a post-rally discussion have unequivocally called for a substantial and sustainable promotion of the country’s poultry sector through removing its existing problems to cut the nation’s protein deficiency, reports BSS.

To build a healthy and stronger nation, giving equal importance to boosting production of both food grains and animal resources has become an urgent need and there is no alternative to it, they viewed.

Local unit of World Poultry Science Association of Bangladesh (WPSA) organized the discussion at Alupatty crossing in association with Bangladesh Livestock Society (BLS) today ahead of the three-day 10th International Poultry Show and Seminar scheduled to be held from March 2 in Dhaka.

Dean of Agriculture Faculty of Rajshahi University of Rajshahi University (RU) Prof Dr Saiful Islam and Divisional Deputy Director of Department of Livestock Services Dr Rezaul Islam addressed the discussion as chief and special guests respectively with Prof Dr Jalaluddin Sarder, Divisional Coordinator of WPSA, in the chair.

Chairman of Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences of RU Dr Khandakar Mozaffar Hossain, District Livestock Officer Md Nizamuddin, president of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Md Muniruzzaman and BLS General Secretary Dr Hemayetul Islam also spoke.

Prof Saiful Islam said: “Poultry sector could be developed through the best uses of existing natural resources. Information, specialised knowledge and research are needed. All concerned should come forward for flourishing the poultry sector”.

He added that the contribution of the livestock sector is immense in terms of meeting the protein deficiency and socio economic development. Dr Rezaul Islam stressed the need for uplifting the poultry sector for food security, self-employment and poverty reduction.

He also called for due importance on adopting modern technology, promotion of high yielding varieties and farmers training to overcome the crisis.

Besides, large-scale farming of fodder could further develop the livestock sector to contribute immensely to fulfilling the protein deficiency in the country, he added.