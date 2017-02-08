PM seeks expanded armed forces, others’ services to combat militancy

DHAKA : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday sought more cooperation from all including armed forces in combating militancy and terrorism to keep undisrupted the country’s ongoing development process, reports BSS.

“We want to build Bangladesh as a developed, prosperous and peaceful country in South Asia in the spirit of the War of Liberation. So, we don’t want any incidents to happen that will impede the country’s ongoing development,” she said.

The premier was addressing as the chief guest the graduation ceremony of the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) 2016-17 Course at Sheikh Hasina Complex at DSCSC at Mirpur Cantonment in the capital yesterday morning.

Sheikh Hasina said militancy and terrorism of late appeared as a new global phenomenon exposing the entire world including Bangladesh to a crisis.

As part of a massive and stern anti-militancy campaign, she said, her government is motivating the people to fight such social menaces.

“The law enforcement agencies have been mobilized (to spearhead an anti-militancy clampdown) alongside creating social awareness against terrorism and militancy, while the armed forces have earned capability to this end,” she said.

The prime minister also urged all sections of the society to play their due role so that children don’t get involved in terrorism and militancy and addicted to drugs.

“I would like to call upon all to build a resistance against terrorism and militancy from their respective positions side by side with creating awareness about the social vices,” she said.

DSCSC Commandant Major General Md Saiful Abedin delivered the welcome address at the function.

Ministers, advisers to the prime minister, parliament members, chiefs of three armed services, vice-chancellors of different universities, diplomats and high civil and military officials were present at the function.