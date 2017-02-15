PM okays design of Bangabandhu Novo Theatre in Rajshahi

DHAKA : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday approved the architectural design and model of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theatre to be constructed in Rajshahi, reports BSS.

The approval was given at a simple function held at the Prime Minister’s Office yesterday morning, Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told reporters after the event.

Prior to approval of the architectural design, he said, Chief Architect of the Directorate of Architecture, Bangladesh Architect Kazi Golam Nasir presented the design and model before the premier.

Sheikh Hasina gave some advice on the design before approving it to construct the novo theatre in Rajshahi.

Later, an architectural design of the proposed 10-storey academic-cum-administrative building for Azimpur Girls’ School and College in Dhaka was also presented before the prime minister.

Chief Architect of the Directorate of Architecture, Bangladesh Architect Kazi Golam Nasir presented the design and apprised the prime minister of the detailed plan of the building.

During the time, Sheikh Hasina suggested authorities concerned keep a playground and necessary space on the compound of the institution. Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman, Prime Minister’s Adviser HT Imam, Principal Secretary Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, PMO Senior Secretary Suraiya Begum, Education Secretary Md Sohrab Hossain and Principal of Azimpur Girls’ School and College Hasibur Rahman were present.