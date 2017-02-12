PM asks Ansar-VDP to play more proactive role for uplift

SHAFIPUR: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today directed the members of Ansar and Village Defense Party (VDP) to play more proactive role against militancy, terrorism and abuse of drug in rural areas, reports BSS.

While addressing the 37th National Rally at Ansar-VDP Academy here, the premier also asked them to be associated with development activities of the government to build Bangladesh as a prosperous and dignified nation.

“As a global phenomenon, Bangladesh is not free from the spate of militancy, terrorism and drug dealers which has emerged as a grave concern. Ansar and VDP members can play a big role in containing the menaces across the country as they live in rural areas,” she said.

She expressed her firm optimism that Ansar and VDP members would play a specific role in making people aware about the criminals linked with militancy, terrorism and drug dealing as well as maintaining law and order.

The prime minister said Bangladesh won’t bow head and depend on anybody to live.

“We will stand on our own feet and live in the world community keeping our head high,” she said, hoping that Ansar and VDP members with their training can help rural people to stand on their feet.

On the occasion, an attractive parade and march past of different contingents of Ansar-VDP was arranged at Platoon Commander Yead Ali Parade Ground of the academy. Director of the force Fakrul Islam was the parade commander. The prime minister inspected the parade and took salute.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Home Secretary Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed, Director General of Ansar and VDP Major General Mizanur Rahman Khan received the premier on her arrival at the academy.

Members of the cabinet, parliament members, chiefs of three services and senior civil and military officials attended the function.

Praising the role of Ansar and VDP in maintaining law and order during national crises, the prime minister said their activities have made the force as a dependable partner of the government.