People’s opinion reflected in new EC formation: Obaidul Quader

DHAKA : Awami League General Secretary and Minister for Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader yesterday said not the Prime Minister’s but the people’s opinion has been reflected in formation of new Election Commission (EC), reports BSS.

“The new EC has been acceptable to all, including civil society,” he said talking to journalists after a function in a city hotel on the occasion of signing an agreement to construct 3rd Shitalakkha Bridge in Narayanganj.

Obaidul Quader said the BNP’s organizational strength will further weaken, if it does not take part in next polls.

The EC was not formed as per the decision of anyone’s unilateral decision, he said, adding that it was formed on the basis of the opinions of all.

The minister said the President did not take any decision unilaterally, but formed a search committee, which held talks on forming the EC. The search committee had even exchanged views with eminent citizens, he said, adding that there should not be any confusion over the issue.

Obaidul Quader said the BNP’s attitude is not to accept anything. It suspects everything, he added.

This EC will be neutral, he said and hoped that the BNP will take part in elections under this EC. The civil society did not make any adverse comment over this EC, he noted.