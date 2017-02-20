People afoot to observe Amar Ekushey in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, – Various government, non-government, volunteer and cultural organizations including the Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) and the district administration have chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the Amar Ekushey and International Mother Language Day in a befitting manner here tomorrow, reports BSS.

The programmes include placing of floral wreaths at Shaheed Minar, hoisting of national flags at half-mast atop all public and private buildings and mourning procession.

There will be miniature national flags and coloured flags inscribed with Bengali alphabets in the city streets.

Qurankhwani and discussion at the Islamic Foundation office, art and literary competitions for school and college students at the Shishu Academy, and screening of documentary films on the Language Movement are other programmes of the day.

Language veterans will be accorded a reception on the occasion. Besides, a discussion and cultural function will be organised at the auditorium of Shilpakala Academy,officials sources said.

The RCC has taken up elaborate programmes to observe the day.

RCC Mayor-in-Charge Nizam-Ul Azim is likely to open the day’s programme by placing wreaths at Bhuban Mohan Park Shaheed Minar in the morning.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi University, Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), Rajshahi Medical College and other educational institutions adopted various programmes to observe the day.