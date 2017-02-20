Passport Services Week to observe in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, – Passport Services Week-2017 will be observed in the district here from February 26 in a befitting manner and much enthusiasm, reports BSS.

This was disclosed by Sheikh Mahabubur Rahman, deputy assistant director (DAD) of Regional Passport Office (RPO) here in a monthly meeting of district development and coordination committee (DDCC) held on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) M. Abdus Samad presided over the meeting. All the district level officials, upazila chairmen and upazila nirbahi officers and journalists of print and electronic media attended the meeting.

Sheikh Mahabubur Rahman said to mark the services week the RPO here under the department of Passport and Immigration has chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the week.

He also sought whole hearted cooperation of all the members of the DDCC to make the Passport Services Week-2017 a success.

Speaking on the occasion DC M. Abdus Samad urged the officials and the employees of the RPO to provide their services to the clients without any hassle.