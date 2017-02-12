Ohio University Professor meets UGC Chairman

DHAKA: Dr David H Mould, Professor Emeritus of Media Arts & Studies of Ohio University, USA, called on University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Professor Abdul Mannan at his office here on Sunday, reports UNB.

David was accompanied by Neha Kapil, Chief Communication for Development (C4D) of Unicef in Bangladesh, and Prof Malabika Sarker, Director (Research JPGSPH) of BRAC University, said a press release. During the meeting, the both sides discussed child mortality, community engagement and maternal health care. The UGC chairman informed the Ohio University professor about the functions and activities of UGC and also overall scenario of higher education of Bangladesh. UGC members Prof Dr Mohammad Yousuf Ali Mollah, Prof Dr Dil Afroza Begum and Prof Dr M Shah Nowaz Ali were also present at the meeting.