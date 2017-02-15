No election sending Khaleda to jail : BNP

DHAKA : BNP on Wednesday warned that there will be no election in the country if its chairperson Khaleda Zia is sent to jail by convicting her in ‘false’ cases, reports UNB.

‘We would like to clearly say if Khaleda Zia is sent to jail by punishing her in false cases, no election will be held in the country. No patriot people will take part in such polls,” said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

The BNP leader came up with the warning while speaking at a discussion at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) arranged by National People’s Party (NPP).

He, however, said their party wants to take part in the election, but it has to be held after creating a level-playing field. ‘The election must be inclusive and acceptable to all.”

Fakhrul alleged that Awami League has set a trap to hold a farcical election. aIf the election is held as per their blueprint, it won’t be fair, and people’s hopes and aspirations won’t be reflected on such polls.”

The BNP secretary general called upon the people of all walks of life, irrespective of their party affiliation and opinion, to get united to force the government holding the next parliamentary polls in a credible manner under a neutral administration.

He said their party wants to return to power through polls and a democratic process. ‘But, Awami League annulled the caretaker government system as it doesn’t want fair elections.”

Pointing at the Prime Minister, the BNP leader said, ‘Why are you so afraid of credible polls? Why are you opposing holding polls under neutral people? Why are you not taking a chance to be immortal in history by holding a fair election?”

He accused Awami League of following 1/11 government’s ‘destructive’ de-politicisation policy to destroy the country’s major political parties and alliances. ‘I don’t find the reason why the party has involved in such a vicious policy.”