New EC takes oath

DHAKA : The newly appointed five-member election commission (EC) led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda took oath at Supreme Court Judges’ Lounge.

Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha administered the oath at a function, conducted by Supreme Court Registrar General Syed Aminul Islam, reports BSS.

The other four members of the EC are former additional secretary Mahbub Talukder, former secretary Md Rafikul Islam, retired district and session judge Begum Kabita Khanam and Brigadier General (retd) Shahadat Hossain.