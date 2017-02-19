Nation set to pay homage to language martyrs

DHAKA : The nation is set to pay glowing tributes to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives in the historic Language Movement for recognition of Bangla as a state language, reports BSS.

With the clock chiming past Monday midnight, people in thousands and from all walks of life will throng the Central Shaheed Minar and elsewhere in the country wearing black badges, with flowers in hands and singing “Amar Bhaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February” to recall the supreme sacrifice of the language heroes on this day 65 years ago.

The day will also be observed in 192 other countries across the world as the International Mother Language Day, declared by the UNESCO on November 17, 1999.

On February 21 in 1952, students and people from all walks of life under the All-Party Students Action Committee took to the streets in Dhaka to protest the then Pakistan government’s refusal to recognise Bangla as one of the state languages and imposition of Urdu as the only official language of Pakistan. Salam, Barkat, Rafique, Shafique, Jabbar, and some others embraced martyrdom when police opened fire on the procession in front of the DMCH.

The movement for Bangla, however, did not stop and Pakistan government on February 29, 1956 was compelled to recognise Bangla as one of the state languages besides Urdu. The decision, however, could not stop the movement against repression and misrule of Pakistani government and subsequently led to the War of Intendance and ultimately the emergence of independent Bangladesh.