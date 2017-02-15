Nancy’s ‘Bondhu’

TBT REPORT

Famous singer Nazmun Munira Nancy came back through her new music video titled ‘Bondhu’. The music video has released in this Valentines Day which is featured by DJ Rahat and written by Rabiul Islam. ‘Jhore Jawa Patar Moto Urchhi Aaj Uthane’ is the title of the music video. The song is from the album of DJ Rahat named ‘DJ Rahat With Stars’, released under the banner of AdBox. Filming of the music video has took place at a very soothe place of the Capital city. Nancy and DJ Rahat was also performed in this video. Talking about her new music video, Nancy commented, “It is a very different song, I didn’t give vocal to this kind of song. Releasing this kind of one in the present time is a challenge as our music culture has passing a very complex time. I accepted the challenge to do so, so that other singers can also come forward in this regard.I hope viewers will love the song.”

It is important to mention here that, Nancy has release many albums as ‘Valobasa Odhora’, ‘Nancy’, ‘ Rong’ etc. Her popular songs are ‘Prithibir Joto Sukh’, ‘Haway Haway Dolna Dole’, ‘Tomare Dekhilo Porano Voriya’ etc. are reached through people of all ages.