Model Jackline hanged herself

TBT REPORT

Model Jackline Mithila has stepped in this showbiz industry through modelling. She also performed in a item song of a film and tried to achieve popularity by declaring herself as Sany Leone of Bengali film industry. Mithila committed suicide by hanging herself in 3rd February but her father Shwapan Shil informed the news yesterday. He filed a case against her (Mithila) husband. He informed that, Mithila committed suicide after quarreling with her husband. The relationship between Mithila and her husband was not good-he added.

It is to be noted that, Mithila posted a status in her facebook page before suicide. She wrote, “I am going to commit suicide. No one has reject me and I also don’t reject anyone.”