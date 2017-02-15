Malaysian relief being distributed among Rohingyas

COX’S BAZAR : The distribution of the relief materials sent here by Malaysia for the Rohingyas began on Wednesday, reports BSS.

The relief items reached Ukhiya and Teknaf from Chittagong port around 8:30 am.

According to the local administration, the relief was distributed among 150 Rohingya families of Balukhali Rohingya camp in Ukhiya, Kutupalong camp and Leda Rohingya camp in Teknaf in the first phase.

Head of the 30-member Malaysian delegation Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Rahim and Cox’s Bazar additional deputy commissioner Saiful Islam Majumdar were present during the distribution.

The Malaysian aid ship ‘Nautical Aliya’ with 1472 tonnes of relief materials left Malaysia for Bangladesh on February 3. The relief materials were handed over to the Foreign Ministry officials after it reached Chittagong port on Tuesday.

Saiful Islam, also the chief of the relief distribution coordination committee, said the goods were deposited at the silos of Ukhiya and Teknaf. The relief materials will be distributed among 15,000 families in four spots in phases, he said.

Around 70,000 Rakhine Muslims entered Bangladesh from Myanmar since October 9 last, according to the United Nations.