At least 26 injured as tornadoes hit south Louisiana

HOUSTON, – At least 26 people were injured and 250 homes damaged after a series of tornadoes touched down in the southern part of the U.S. state of Louisiana on Tuesday afternoon, reports BSS.

A tornado with winds up to 111 miles (about 177.6 km) to 135 miles (about 216 km) per hour hit the eastern part of New Orleans, the largest city in Louisiana, injuring at least 26 people, the National Weather Service reported.

The tornado also knocked out power to more than 10,000 families, devastating 250 homes and automobiles, the National Weather Service added.

Several schools in the area suffered damage, but there were no reports of injuries. Some schools would be closed Wednesday.

Confirming that at least six tornadoes have swept across Ascension, Livingston, New Orleans, St. James, St. Tammany and Tangipahoa Parish,

Louisiana Governor John B. Edwards declared a state of emergency in the area.