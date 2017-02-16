‘Land mines, IEDs threat to UN peace missions’

DHAKA : Land mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have been the two major challenges for pace missions under the United Nations globally, according to an observation from the troops contributing nations revealed on Wednesday, reports BSS.

The observation was disclosed when a number of troops contributing countries shared their experience in mine clearance and demining as well as IED detection and disposal in peacekeeping mission settings at the United Nations headquarters, said a release received yesterday.

Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Masud Bin Momen also spoke on the occasion.

“There is need for enhanced investment in community engagement, training and capacity building, and use of enabling technologies to address the threats posed by improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to peacekeepers and civilians,” said Ambassador Momen.

The Permanent Missions of Bangladesh, Ethiopia and the United Kingdom, in collaboration with UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) also organized a side-event.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Momen said Bangladesh wished to broaden the dialogue on the operational challenges faced by peacekeepers on the ground. He also stressed the need for exploring the possibilities for addressing the challenges by better utilizing the existing resources available with the UN and its Member States.

Concerns were expressed at the side-event over the frequent use of IEDs targeting UN peacekeeping missions. The delegates observed one-minute silence in memory of the peacekeepers killed because of IEDs and landmines.

The event also highlighted the tools available with UNMAS to mitigate IED threats, conduct mine action, and facilitate armoury and stockpile management.

A panel discussion was also held with UNMAS Director Ms. AgnSs Marcaillou moderating. Military advisers from Bangladesh, UK and France spoke as panelists.