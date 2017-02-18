Khaleda destroying spirit of liberation war: Shirin Akhter

RANGPUR, – General Secretary of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASOD) Shirin Akhter, MP, has blamed BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia for destroying spirit of the War of Liberation through patronising militancy, communalism and war criminals, reports BSS.

“There is no alternative to unity of the pro-liberation forces through further strengthening the 14-party alliance to establish spirit of the War of Liberation, good governance, democracy and socialism,” she said here last evening.

Shirin Akhter was addressing the concluding session of a daylong joint council of the district and city units of JASOD at Zila School auditorium as the chief guest.

Presided over by Rangpur district unit JASOD President Dr Ekramul Hossain Swapan, hundreds of councilors, delegates, leaders and workers of the district and city units of the party as well as upazila level leaders and workers participated in the council.

Veteran JASOD leader S I Sarker, joint general secretary of its central committee Shakhawat Hossain Ranga, Organising Secretary Golam Maruf Mona, central committee member Emdadul Haque, vice-president of its Gaibandha district unit Nuruzzaman Prodhan addressed, among others.

The council unanimously elected Shakhawat Hossain Ranga and Kumaresh Roy as president and general secretary of the district unit and Saidul Islam and Faruk Ahmed as president and general secretary of the city unit of JASOD respectively.