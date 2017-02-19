ILO country office hands over a duty-free car to DCII

DHAKA : The country office of International Labour Organization (ILO) yesterday handed over a Toyota Sedan car used by one of its former officers to Directorate of Customs Intelligence and Investigation (DCII), reports BSS.

“The country office of ILO has handed over the car to DCII team from its Gulshan office today,” DCII director general Dr Mainul Khan told BSS.

He said DCII will take next steps about the car after examining its documents. The ILO officer who used the car worked in Bangladesh from June 17, 2008 to December 31, 2016 as an international expert. He imported the car (Registration No. AJALA-0036) under duty-free facilities.

He said DCII has launched investigation into the misuse of duty-free vehicles by different foreign organizations.

Mainul said the ILO officer left Bangladesh on December 31, 2016 permanently after the end of his assignment here. But before leaving Bangladesh he did not hand over the pass book and the car to the customs as per the law, he said.