IC of BD, Nepal ink agreement on exchanging information

DHAKA : An agreement on exchanging information was signed yesterday between Information Commission (IC) of Bangladesh and National Information Commission (NIC) of Nepal.

Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) of Bangladesh Professor Dr Md Golam Rahman and his Nepali counterpart Krishna Hari Baskota signed the treaty at a function at Bangladesh Information Commission office here.

Under the treaty, IC of the both countries would exchange the information of organizational structure, operating system, research, publication, human resource development and training between them.

Later, a bilateral meeting was also held between two countries CIC. During the meeting CIC of Bangladesh Professor Golam Rahman highlighted the activities of IC of Bangladesh and emphasized on ensuring rights to information among the regional states aiming at developing standard of living of two countries’ citizens. Besides, CIC of Nepal Krishna Hari also highlighted the activities of his commission at the meeting. Information Commissioner of Bangladesh Nepal Chandra Sarkar, Information Commissioner of Nepal NIC Yashoda Devi Timsina, acting envoy of Nepal Dhan Bahadur Oli, Secretary of Bangladesh.