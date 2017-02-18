History says Pakistan committed genocide in 1971: Inu

DHAKA, – Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu, MP, yesterday said if anyone looked up history they would find that Pakistan carried out genocide and persecuted Bengalis in 1971, reports BSS.

“Pakistan is lying denying their offence (in 1971). But, offenders have no mercy to history,” he told an international conference on “History and Heritage” hosted by History Academy, Dhaka at National Academy for Educational Management (NAEM) auditorium.

Inu said the Bengali nation under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had set an example of courage and sacrifice during the War of Liberation against the Pakistani occupational forces before the world.

“After the assassination of Bangabandhu, a dark era had been brought by the communal force, Razakars and military rulers. From the darkness, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was now taking ahead the nation towards enlightenment where there was no room for militancy and terrorism,” the minister said.

He said if BNP founder Ziaur Rahman and later its successor, Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia had not patronized communalism and terrorism; the menace could not have risen in the country.

Dhaka University History Department Professor Muntasir Mamoon presented the keynote paper at the conference while NAEM Director General Prof Md Hamidul Haque joined it as a special guest.