HC stays garbage depot along Dhaka airport boundary

DHAKA:The High Court on Sunday stayed for three months the construction of a garbage dumping station along the runway of Hazrat Shahjajal International Airport in Baunia of the city, reports UNB.

Following a writ petition, an HC bench comprising Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice Md Faruque also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain as to why the construction of the waste dumping station should not be declared illegal.

The local government secretary and the mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, among six, have been made respondents to the rule which is returnable within four weeks.

Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Rana Kawsar filed the writ attaching a report published in a vernacular daily on the DNCC’s dustbin construction along the boundary wall of the airport.